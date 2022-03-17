Updated instructions on March 17, 2022

-
Updated special effects for Federal B-cannon, tracking missiles, and electromagnetic Gatling.
Optimized the sound system and added the main volume and UI volume Settings.
Increased the federal axis speed, increased the rate of fire of the electromagnetic Gatling and reduced the damage.
The tracking missile's turning speed, axis speed and trajectory speed are reduced, and the minimum Angle difference of tracking missile's attack is increased from 45 degrees to 90 degrees.
Changed the g-force of some weapons, increased the G-force of bomber bombs from 5 to 20.
