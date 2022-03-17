 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 17 March 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1399

Share · View all patches · Build 8389982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

updated expandable bounds for cloud objects before they are recycled in the map

Fixed a small error, replaced stone head sprite

disabled ore reset for guild maps

disabled ore respawn for POI

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.