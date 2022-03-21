 Skip to content

OpenGloves update for 21 March 2022

v0.5.1 Update

21 March 2022

Releasing OpenGloves Driver v0.5.1!

This update includes Haptic Vibration support, and numerous bug fixes and improvements

Driver:

  • Introduces support for haptic vibration outputs from the driver
  • Adds support for bluetooth devices to reconnect if they were disconnected during a session
  • Fixes an issue with pose calibration where new updates might not be properly applied
  • Fixes an issue with VRChat where the grab input might not work
  • Adds an option to disable the index curl being used as a trigger (Thanks @eeks !)
  • Adds ability to update the trigger value (previously it only a true/false value) (Thanks @eeks !)
  • Fixes an issue where SteamVR might hang on exit if a serial port was specified that was available, but not used for a glove
  • LucidGlove device in SteamVR now supports force feedback (previously only knuckles emulation supported it)

UI:

  • The UI will now close when SteamVR closes, to prevent issues where SteamVR might not reopen properly.

