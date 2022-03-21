v0.5.1 Update

Releasing OpenGloves Driver v0.5.1!
This update includes Haptic Vibration support, and numerous bug fixes and improvements
Driver:
- Introduces support for haptic vibration outputs from the driver
- Adds support for bluetooth devices to reconnect if they were disconnected during a session
- Fixes an issue with pose calibration where new updates might not be properly applied
- Fixes an issue with VRChat where the grab input might not work
- Adds an option to disable the index curl being used as a trigger (Thanks @eeks !)
- Adds ability to update the trigger value (previously it only a true/false value) (Thanks @eeks !)
- Fixes an issue where SteamVR might hang on exit if a serial port was specified that was available, but not used for a glove
- LucidGlove device in SteamVR now supports force feedback (previously only knuckles emulation supported it)
UI:
- The UI will now close when SteamVR closes, to prevent issues where SteamVR might not reopen properly.
Changed files in this update