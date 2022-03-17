Hi All,
This quick patch consists of bug fixes and some minor gameplay changes.
Now, I am focusing on reworking the early game. I plan to add character generation, more caves, a new arena, and a starting quest.
Changes:
- A webbing attempt is always successful if the defender does not have enough energy to dodge.
- AI uses the "Pack attack" ability more frequently.
- Characters gain +50% experience in lethal combat.
- Creatures in caves are less passive.
Fixed:
- There were no enchanted bows available for purchase in the caravan.
- Player gets the same money for hybrids and natural species at the monster market.
- False combat icon appears in the Tournament window after completion of quests.
- Fear was not updated when an enemy on an adjacent hex died.
- The potion strength of antitoxin does not affect its price.
- Antitoxin removes all poisoning effects regardless of its potion strength.
- The efficacy-enhancing effect of the infusion apparatus did not work for the Stoneskin Potion.
- Occasionally wrong animations for the moderately sick creatures.
- False "Ongoing construction" icon occasionally appears in the Base Management window.
- The energy bar is not updating when the arcane circle drains the character's energy.
- The fear icon does not appear when the arcane circle increases the character's fear.
- Webbing chance info appears above the wrong character in combat.
- Slave combatants leave service due to breach of contract.
- Combat info indicates incorrect damage for the "Pack attack".
- If combatants leave your service, tournament eligibility is not updating automatically. The same happened in the case of slave combatant escape.
- Male/female icon appears for eggs in the Hatchlings window.
- Poison bites do not have an effect in case of a counter-attack.
- Armor pop-up info indicated false protection values.
- The character panel does not show bite strength in the "Prepare for combat" window.
