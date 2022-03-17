 Skip to content

The Monster Breeder update for 17 March 2022

Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

This quick patch consists of bug fixes and some minor gameplay changes.

Now, I am focusing on reworking the early game. I plan to add character generation, more caves, a new arena, and a starting quest.

Changes:

  • A webbing attempt is always successful if the defender does not have enough energy to dodge.
  • AI uses the "Pack attack" ability more frequently.
  • Characters gain +50% experience in lethal combat.
  • Creatures in caves are less passive.

Fixed:

  • There were no enchanted bows available for purchase in the caravan.
  • Player gets the same money for hybrids and natural species at the monster market.
  • False combat icon appears in the Tournament window after completion of quests.
  • Fear was not updated when an enemy on an adjacent hex died.
  • The potion strength of antitoxin does not affect its price.
  • Antitoxin removes all poisoning effects regardless of its potion strength.
  • The efficacy-enhancing effect of the infusion apparatus did not work for the Stoneskin Potion.
  • Occasionally wrong animations for the moderately sick creatures.
  • False "Ongoing construction" icon occasionally appears in the Base Management window.
  • The energy bar is not updating when the arcane circle drains the character's energy.
  • The fear icon does not appear when the arcane circle increases the character's fear.
  • Webbing chance info appears above the wrong character in combat.
  • Slave combatants leave service due to breach of contract.
  • Combat info indicates incorrect damage for the "Pack attack".
  • If combatants leave your service, tournament eligibility is not updating automatically. The same happened in the case of slave combatant escape.
  • Male/female icon appears for eggs in the Hatchlings window.
  • Poison bites do not have an effect in case of a counter-attack.
  • Armor pop-up info indicated false protection values.
  • The character panel does not show bite strength in the "Prepare for combat" window.

