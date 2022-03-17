 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 17 March 2022

1.0.7 New Achievement + Bug Fixes

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New "Thrill Seeker" achievement for rocket ski game
  • Fixed True Ending on Linux for real this time
  • Fixed default gamepad Y-axis inversion (you'll need to toggle this again if using a controller)
  • Fixed map rotation in VR
  • Fixed look sensitivity and axis invert for controllers in VR
  • Fixed controller rumble not turning off after dying

