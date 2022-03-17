- New "Thrill Seeker" achievement for rocket ski game
- Fixed True Ending on Linux for real this time
- Fixed default gamepad Y-axis inversion (you'll need to toggle this again if using a controller)
- Fixed map rotation in VR
- Fixed look sensitivity and axis invert for controllers in VR
- Fixed controller rumble not turning off after dying
Hyperbolica update for 17 March 2022
1.0.7 New Achievement + Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hyperbolica Linux Depot Depot 1256231
- Loading history…
Hyperbolica Win Depot Depot 1256232
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update