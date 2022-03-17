 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vox Machinae update for 17 March 2022

Patch Notes - 1.0.5 release

Share · View all patches · Build 8389101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a case where Donny could become stuck while jumping in Mission 1.
  • Diesel's diary no longer appears invisible when handing it to him in Intermission 1.
  • Added controller prompt for going to sleep in Intermission 1.
  • Added visual guide towards the briefing in Mission 2.
  • Changed default grinder in Mission 3.
  • Fixed incorrect default weapon grouping on Dredge loadout in Mission 4.
  • Fixed some AI oddities in friendly grinders in Mission 5.
  • Moved final checkpoint in Mission 5 to after the dialogue, to get back to the action quicker.
  • Added visual indicators to vents in Intermission 5 when they should be interacted with, and remove vents that have already been used.
  • Fixed case of two characters standing in the same location in Intermission 6.
  • Fixed some cases where controller prompts and mission instructions could overlap each other.
  • Battle damage now visible on your grinder while riding the elevator out of the hangar.
  • Loadouts and health now persist when continuing from a mission checkpoint. Health is restored gradually on each successive failure.
  • Increased health of hammer missile.
  • Various adjustments to Intermissions to improve confusing elements.
  • Fixed some subtitles that did not match dialogue.
  • Multiplayer briefings now play correctly when joining a match that is already in progress.
  • BLUE now correctly says Vehicle destroyed instead of Grinder when destroying a vehicle.
  • Add support for T.Flight Stick X joystick.
  • Add support for L-VPC ThrottleMT-50CM3 throttle.
  • Add support for VPC Rudder Pedals.
  • Add Support for R-VPC Stick WarBRD.

Changed files in this update

Vox Machinae Windows Depot 334542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.