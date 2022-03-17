- Fixed a case where Donny could become stuck while jumping in Mission 1.
- Diesel's diary no longer appears invisible when handing it to him in Intermission 1.
- Added controller prompt for going to sleep in Intermission 1.
- Added visual guide towards the briefing in Mission 2.
- Changed default grinder in Mission 3.
- Fixed incorrect default weapon grouping on Dredge loadout in Mission 4.
- Fixed some AI oddities in friendly grinders in Mission 5.
- Moved final checkpoint in Mission 5 to after the dialogue, to get back to the action quicker.
- Added visual indicators to vents in Intermission 5 when they should be interacted with, and remove vents that have already been used.
- Fixed case of two characters standing in the same location in Intermission 6.
- Fixed some cases where controller prompts and mission instructions could overlap each other.
- Battle damage now visible on your grinder while riding the elevator out of the hangar.
- Loadouts and health now persist when continuing from a mission checkpoint. Health is restored gradually on each successive failure.
- Increased health of hammer missile.
- Various adjustments to Intermissions to improve confusing elements.
- Fixed some subtitles that did not match dialogue.
- Multiplayer briefings now play correctly when joining a match that is already in progress.
- BLUE now correctly says Vehicle destroyed instead of Grinder when destroying a vehicle.
- Add support for T.Flight Stick X joystick.
- Add support for L-VPC ThrottleMT-50CM3 throttle.
- Add support for VPC Rudder Pedals.
- Add Support for R-VPC Stick WarBRD.
Vox Machinae update for 17 March 2022
Patch Notes - 1.0.5 release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
