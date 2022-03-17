0.54.0a Hotfix

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution at 04:00 AM (PT).
Please restart the client to receive the update.
(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
Character
-
Felix
-
Retail Spearman (P)
- The range for the additional attack is slightly adjusted to work on closer enemies.
-
Wind Scar! (Q)
- Damage: 60/90/120/150/180(+Attack Power 55%) -> 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 55%)
- Final Cast: 40/80/120/160/200(+Attack Power 80%)(+Character Level 5) -> 30/55/80/105/130(+Attack Power 80%)(+Character Level 3)
- SP Cost 40/50/60/70/80 -> 50/55/60/65/70
-
Thunder Strike! (W)
- Damage: 25/75/125/175/225(+Attack Power 75%) -> 30/60/90/120/150(+Attack Power 60%)
- Final Cast: 40/90/140/190/240(+Attack Power 100%)(+Character Level 5) -> 50/85/120/155/190(+Attack Power 60%)(+Character Level 3)
- SP Cost 90 -> 80
-
Crescent Wave! (E)
- Damage: 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 40%) -> 17/34/51/68/85(+Attack Power 40%)
- Final Cast: 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 60%)(+Character Level 5) -> 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 40%)(+Character Level 3)
-
Tempest Hydra (R)
- Cooldown 50/40/30s -> 60/50/40s
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where skill effects, motions, sounds will not work properly in some regions
Changed files in this update