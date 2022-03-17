0.54.0a Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8388801 · Last edited 17 March 2022 – 11:06:09 UTC by Wendy

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution at 04:00 AM (PT).

Please restart the client to receive the update.

(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)

*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

Character

Felix Retail Spearman (P) The range for the additional attack is slightly adjusted to work on closer enemies. Wind Scar! (Q) Damage: 60/90/120/150/180(+Attack Power 55%) -> 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 55%) Final Cast: 40/80/120/160/200(+Attack Power 80%)(+Character Level 5) -> 30/55/80/105/130(+Attack Power 80%)(+Character Level 3) SP Cost 40/50/60/70/80 -> 50/55/60/65/70 Thunder Strike! (W) Damage: 25/75/125/175/225(+Attack Power 75%) -> 30/60/90/120/150(+Attack Power 60%) Final Cast: 40/90/140/190/240(+Attack Power 100%)(+Character Level 5) -> 50/85/120/155/190(+Attack Power 60%)(+Character Level 3) SP Cost 90 -> 80 Crescent Wave! (E) Damage: 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 40%) -> 17/34/51/68/85(+Attack Power 40%) Final Cast: 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 60%)(+Character Level 5) -> 20/40/60/80/100(+Attack Power 40%)(+Character Level 3) Tempest Hydra (R) Cooldown 50/40/30s -> 60/50/40s



Bug Fixes