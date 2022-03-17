Update 1.17c: Hotfix

Dear operators,
Another hotfix is online.
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: New right arm location of operator with a shield
- Improve: AI is more synchronize to move after throw a grenade
- Improve: Handgun shot animation with a shield
- Change: Set pause ingame in photo mode instead of time dilation
- Fix: Some location of hand left error for female soldier in first-person view
- Fix: Error location of hand left with "Angled foregrip Mac-3"
- Fix: Open door animation enable with a shield
- Fix: Little delay between two orders of AI
- Fix: Power supply might not disable camera security correctly
- Fix: Disable Battle plan might not update environment collisions correctly
- Fix: Physics errors when use photo mode
Changed files in this update