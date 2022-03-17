 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 17 March 2022

Update 1.17c: Hotfix

Build 8388549

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Another hotfix is online.

Cheers,
Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: New right arm location of operator with a shield
  • Improve: AI is more synchronize to move after throw a grenade
  • Improve: Handgun shot animation with a shield
  • Change: Set pause ingame in photo mode instead of time dilation
  • Fix: Some location of hand left error for female soldier in first-person view
  • Fix: Error location of hand left with "Angled foregrip Mac-3"
  • Fix: Open door animation enable with a shield
  • Fix: Little delay between two orders of AI
  • Fix: Power supply might not disable camera security correctly
  • Fix: Disable Battle plan might not update environment collisions correctly
  • Fix: Physics errors when use photo mode

