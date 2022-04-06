New version 0.8.6.12

0.8.6.12
- Farms now sending vehicles for crops more frequently
- Fixed problem with game stuttering due to helicopter construction offices
- Crime level is now in the overlays
- Fixed missing button for double signal left/right side
- Fixed problem when one kid died killed also parent and siblings
- Fixed problem with rail DO and cargo cars limits
- Better steering of small ships going to port
- Partially fixed problem when ship wont access harbor
- One box car/wagon type availability was extended to 1996. There was problem 1995 no box cars was available
- Fixed problem when orphans get old, they not get properly moved to new flat sometimes
- Fixed problem with students/orphanages and construction office buses picking them
- Fixed problem CO buses are send for workers even on bus stop no workers
