Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 6 April 2022

New version 0.8.6.12

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 6 April 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

0.8.6.12

  • Farms now sending vehicles for crops more frequently
  • Fixed problem with game stuttering due to helicopter construction offices
  • Crime level is now in the overlays
  • Fixed missing button for double signal left/right side
  • Fixed problem when one kid died killed also parent and siblings
  • Fixed problem with rail DO and cargo cars limits
  • Better steering of small ships going to port
  • Partially fixed problem when ship wont access harbor
  • One box car/wagon type availability was extended to 1996. There was problem 1995 no box cars was available
  • Fixed problem when orphans get old, they not get properly moved to new flat sometimes
  • Fixed problem with students/orphanages and construction office buses picking them
  • Fixed problem CO buses are send for workers even on bus stop no workers

