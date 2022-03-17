0.8.9 hotfix 3

Changes:
- Temporal antialiasing was removed from permanent post-processing, to remove the blur on minimap while moving camera
- Quest UI window was a bit realigned to not overlap Crafting menu
- Reset Skills window was moved more to right as it overlapped number in other languages
Bug fixes:
- Alchemist 1 can now produce any recipe
- fixed Rare merchant spawn position and added scrollbar to his menu box
- Apprentice training will now block other tabs so that player doesn't 'wander-off' during important tutorial
- defeating player in arena will not reset his animation to Idle from lying on the ground
Changed files in this update