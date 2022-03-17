 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blacksmith Legends update for 17 March 2022

0.8.9 hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8388055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Temporal antialiasing was removed from permanent post-processing, to remove the blur on minimap while moving camera
  • Quest UI window was a bit realigned to not overlap Crafting menu
  • Reset Skills window was moved more to right as it overlapped number in other languages

Bug fixes:

  • Alchemist 1 can now produce any recipe
  • fixed Rare merchant spawn position and added scrollbar to his menu box
  • Apprentice training will now block other tabs so that player doesn't 'wander-off' during important tutorial
  • defeating player in arena will not reset his animation to Idle from lying on the ground

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Legends Content Depot 1430751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.