Game patch 1.3.35

This patch fixes several internal problems.
Version 1.3.35:
- fixed a pathfinding spike when resetting to last save, along with goons trying to go back to patrolling when they shouldn't, resulting in erratic behavior in some cases, upon resetting to last savefile
- fixed enemies sometimes acting erratically in combat between game save resets
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed neutralize_enemies objective not updating the NPC count value when entering it
