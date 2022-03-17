 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 17 March 2022

Game patch 1.3.35

17 March 2022

Hey folks!

This patch fixes several internal problems.

Version 1.3.35:

  • fixed a pathfinding spike when resetting to last save, along with goons trying to go back to patrolling when they shouldn't, resulting in erratic behavior in some cases, upon resetting to last savefile
  • fixed enemies sometimes acting erratically in combat between game save resets
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed neutralize_enemies objective not updating the NPC count value when entering it

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

