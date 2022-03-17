New Update (2022.1.7a)

✨ New Features
- Allow to export all sets to Excel (with advanced export settings).
- Allow to import sets data from Excel (with advanced import settings and column mapping).
- Add new properties to set border radius for each corner in procedural panels.
- Add new properties to set border radius for each corner of the image mask in image panels.
- Add new properties to flip horizontally or vertically the image and/or mask in image panels.
- Add new properties to flip horizontally or vertically the image in icon panels.
- Add new properties to set the default custom style (bold/italic/underline/strike) in text panels.
- Add new button to clear all rich text tags in the input for text panels.
- Add new unicode tag for text panels (useful for icon fonts like Fontello, Fork Awesome, Line Awesome, ...).
- Add new dropdown button shortcut to create a set using a blueprint in the blueprint manager screen.
🔧 Improvements
- Increase the height of several dropdowns in the app.
- Serialize components screen set zoom values in the project data.
- Optimize performance for import CSV screen when importing CSV files with lots of columns.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix potential crash on app startup when trying to read the demo projects folder.
- Fix image panel offset calculation when fit mode is set to Tile.
