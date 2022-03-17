 Skip to content

Tabletop Creator update for 17 March 2022

New Update (2022.1.7a)

Build 8388020

Patchnotes via Steam Community
✨ New Features
  • Allow to export all sets to Excel (with advanced export settings).
  • Allow to import sets data from Excel (with advanced import settings and column mapping).
  • Add new properties to set border radius for each corner in procedural panels.
  • Add new properties to set border radius for each corner of the image mask in image panels.
  • Add new properties to flip horizontally or vertically the image and/or mask in image panels.
  • Add new properties to flip horizontally or vertically the image in icon panels.
  • Add new properties to set the default custom style (bold/italic/underline/strike) in text panels.
  • Add new button to clear all rich text tags in the input for text panels.
  • Add new unicode tag for text panels (useful for icon fonts like Fontello, Fork Awesome, Line Awesome, ...).
  • Add new dropdown button shortcut to create a set using a blueprint in the blueprint manager screen.
🔧 Improvements
  • Increase the height of several dropdowns in the app.
  • Serialize components screen set zoom values in the project data.
  • Optimize performance for import CSV screen when importing CSV files with lots of columns.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix potential crash on app startup when trying to read the demo projects folder.
  • Fix image panel offset calculation when fit mode is set to Tile.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

