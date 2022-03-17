English
New Steam Achievement: Ghost of Kyiv. (Win the mini-game on the highest difficulty. Not fully tested, let me know if it fails to trigger.)
Changed all Steam achievements to be hidden achievements. (To avoid spoilers and I don't really need them to tell common people what kind of crazy things are in this game. :P )
Fixed a bug that the reset achievement cheat code does not reset new achievements.
简体中文
新的STEAM成就：基辅的幽灵。（在最高难度下获得这个小游戏的胜利。因为无法完全测试，所以如果发现出现无法触发的情况，请告知。）
将所有STEAM成就改为隐藏成就。（避免剧透，并且实际上我并不需要用这些东西来告诉没玩游戏的人员，这个游戏里到底有多少奇怪的东西。 :P ）
修复了重置成就的作弊码未能重置新的成就的BUG。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 March 2022
Update, Version 20220317
