Release Notes v3.12.0

- New Quest: The Initiate!
- New Lost item: Cultist Mask!
- New item: R&D Book!
- New Challenge Event: Rite of Passage!
Stonescript
- Added item.left.id, item.right.id
- Added loc.isQuest
- Added storage.Keys()
- New Sounds: mask_summon_1, mask_summon_2
Balance
-
Bardiche:
Changed the Bardiche's activated ability to increase base damage instead of critical multiplier (bardiche_buff_crit_mult):
From: +0 base damage, +1.5 critical multiplier
To: +17 base damage, +0 critical multiplier
-
Croaked: Changed Kevin's goal from 25 to 18 snails.
-
Craft Grappling Hook cost changed from 90 to 70 wood.
Improvements
- Upgraded engine to version 2020.3.29f1
- The back page of the Crafting Booklet is now localized.
- Hotspring Shop: On a player's first day, the Name Tag is replaced by a +4 enchantment.
- Players can no longer see seasonal skins before acquiring the Quest Stone.
- Added "1 of 3" to the Metal Chunk descriptions.
- Improved layout of the Event Reward dialog.
- Minor improvement to formatting consistency in Japanese and Spanish(LA) texts.
- Minor art improvement to the banners in Temple background.
Bugs
- Smack Hammer: Fixed a bug where the quest would sometimes end abruptly.
- Simplified Chinese: Fixed localization of the Crafting Booklet's last page.
- Fixed seasonal background in the mountain climb cinematic.
- Fixed a bug in the first-time user experience where pressing ESC in language selection closed the window.
- Fixed a bug where some sprites would load with height value +1.
Changed files in this update