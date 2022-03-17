 Skip to content

Stone Story RPG update for 17 March 2022

Release Notes v3.12.0

Release Notes v3.12.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Quest: The Initiate!
  • New Lost item: Cultist Mask!
  • New item: R&D Book!
  • New Challenge Event: Rite of Passage!

Stonescript

  • Added item.left.id, item.right.id
  • Added loc.isQuest
  • Added storage.Keys()
  • New Sounds: mask_summon_1, mask_summon_2

Balance

  • Bardiche:
    Changed the Bardiche's activated ability to increase base damage instead of critical multiplier (bardiche_buff_crit_mult):
    From: +0 base damage, +1.5 critical multiplier
    To: +17 base damage, +0 critical multiplier

  • Croaked: Changed Kevin's goal from 25 to 18 snails.

  • Craft Grappling Hook cost changed from 90 to 70 wood.

Improvements

  • Upgraded engine to version 2020.3.29f1
  • The back page of the Crafting Booklet is now localized.
  • Hotspring Shop: On a player's first day, the Name Tag is replaced by a +4 enchantment.
  • Players can no longer see seasonal skins before acquiring the Quest Stone.
  • Added "1 of 3" to the Metal Chunk descriptions.
  • Improved layout of the Event Reward dialog.
  • Minor improvement to formatting consistency in Japanese and Spanish(LA) texts.
  • Minor art improvement to the banners in Temple background.

Bugs

  • Smack Hammer: Fixed a bug where the quest would sometimes end abruptly.
  • Simplified Chinese: Fixed localization of the Crafting Booklet's last page.
  • Fixed seasonal background in the mountain climb cinematic.
  • Fixed a bug in the first-time user experience where pressing ESC in language selection closed the window.
  • Fixed a bug where some sprites would load with height value +1.

