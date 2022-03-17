 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 17 March 2022

Star Conflict 1.10.3 Way of the warrior. Stage one

Share · View all patches · Build 8387424

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The way of the samurai is to serve the daimyo. The samurai must be able not only to perform rituals, but also show that he is a true warrior capable of preserving his honour and that of his daimyo as pure as a cloud, as a sakura leaf.
Jericho’s faith in a bright future is formed out of legends of honour and dignity. Generation after generation, the warriors, honouring the covenants of Bartle, guard the civilization of the Precursors.
The way of the samurai is not an easy one, are you ready to walk through it?

Find out the details of the design on our forum

