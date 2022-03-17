March 17 Update Note

[Challenge Mode]
- Fixed the bug where some SFX can't be controlled by the volume settings in the system settings.
- Fixed the bug where the post-battle data shows that you fail even when you beat your opponent at the last round. Now the data will show normally.
- Fixed the bug where you could not make the purchase when you have the exact amount of coins required.
- Fixed the bug where the Submarine gem won't generate occationally.
- Optimized the artistic expression of the Shop.
- Optimized the English localization.
- Optimized the acquiring process of some of the Relics, now the game will more friendly to those who're experiencing the game for the first time.
