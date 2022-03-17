Patch 1.01 is live

Hey guys,
First, a huge thanks to everyone's who's bought the game, you guys are amazing. I've been keeping track of the issues you guys found and will be patching them gradually as time goes on. For now, here's the first patch notes:
- "Shine on through", removed a carpet which showed in the narrows
- "Observation center", removed a shelf improperly set on the ground
- Distance on the emancipation field LOD
- In "Getting over the hump", added a collider to prevent the player from mantling above the ceiling
- Updated round doors to help prevent carrying objects to the other side
- Updated the sound because higher volume was causing audio deterioration
- Saves from the demo no longer appear in the full game (including "Continue game")
- Names of saved rooms now properly display on Save and Load, before it would display the prototype names
- Loading a game while holding a carry teleporter will no longer have an extended laser beam with sparks
I hope you guys are enjoying the game, remember that there's 6 endings to find. Who'll be the first to get all 6? (that's not me...)
