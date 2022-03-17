 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aethernaut update for 17 March 2022

Patch 1.01 is live

Share · View all patches · Build 8387216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

First, a huge thanks to everyone's who's bought the game, you guys are amazing. I've been keeping track of the issues you guys found and will be patching them gradually as time goes on. For now, here's the first patch notes:

  • "Shine on through", removed a carpet which showed in the narrows
  • "Observation center", removed a shelf improperly set on the ground
  • Distance on the emancipation field LOD
  • In "Getting over the hump", added a collider to prevent the player from mantling above the ceiling
  • Updated round doors to help prevent carrying objects to the other side
  • Updated the sound because higher volume was causing audio deterioration
  • Saves from the demo no longer appear in the full game (including "Continue game")
  • Names of saved rooms now properly display on Save and Load, before it would display the prototype names
  • Loading a game while holding a carry teleporter will no longer have an extended laser beam with sparks

I hope you guys are enjoying the game, remember that there's 6 endings to find. Who'll be the first to get all 6? (that's not me...)

Changed files in this update

Aethernaut Content Depot 1360721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.