0.3.7 - Patch Notes

Boss fights:
- Decreased font size of the acquired weapon tooltip (upon victory).
Contracts:
- Fixed contract not being saved properly after being generated at the start of each week.
Passives/Skills:
- Added/changed sounds/particles in some skills.
Battle:
- Fixed game-breaking bug while sending 2 gladiators to the same arena causing both fights to be with the same gladiator and giving the opportunity to win infinite money.
- Fixed player buttons panel being shown after enemy gets killed by counter-attack.
- Fixed a exploit when quitting the game in middle of a boss-fight, making possible to the player to win the boss fight and farm gladiator stats without even defeating the boss.
Achievements:
- Added 5 new achievements (one for each boss, one for losing the game).
Ludus:
- Added a dog that you can pet (best feature).
- Fixed a bug where the "buy passive button" wasn't being disabled after closing the skills/passives panel, causing weird bugs.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't buy the same skill for more than one gladiator.
Graphics:
- Fixed dead/missing pixels on character base spritesheet.
- Fixed dead/missing pixels on all the armors/helmets/shoulders/feets (still need to fix weapons in future patches).
