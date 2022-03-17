 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gods of Sand update for 17 March 2022

0.3.7 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8386696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boss fights:

  • Decreased font size of the acquired weapon tooltip (upon victory).

Contracts:

  • Fixed contract not being saved properly after being generated at the start of each week.

Passives/Skills:

  • Added/changed sounds/particles in some skills.

Battle:

  • Fixed game-breaking bug while sending 2 gladiators to the same arena causing both fights to be with the same gladiator and giving the opportunity to win infinite money.
  • Fixed player buttons panel being shown after enemy gets killed by counter-attack.
  • Fixed a exploit when quitting the game in middle of a boss-fight, making possible to the player to win the boss fight and farm gladiator stats without even defeating the boss.

Achievements:

  • Added 5 new achievements (one for each boss, one for losing the game).

Ludus:

  • Added a dog that you can pet (best feature).
  • Fixed a bug where the "buy passive button" wasn't being disabled after closing the skills/passives panel, causing weird bugs.
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't buy the same skill for more than one gladiator.

Graphics:

  • Fixed dead/missing pixels on character base spritesheet.
  • Fixed dead/missing pixels on all the armors/helmets/shoulders/feets (still need to fix weapons in future patches).

Changed files in this update

Gods of Sand Content Depot 1431231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.