TramSim Munich Patch 1.1.3

We have used the time since the last patch for various bug fixes. In particular, troubleshooting and testing the fixes for the problems with disappearing pedestrians and passengers as well as stuck AI trams took up a lot of time, but have now been resolved.
The changelog in detail:
General
- Bugfix: The IBIS displayed the delay for the next station
- The default setting for the display mode is now fullscreen
Vehicle R2.2b
- Bugfix: The door animation was not always displayed correctly, so that actually opened doors sometimes looked closed
- Bugfix: The red door indicator light went out too early
- Bugfix: For line N27 no station list was displayed in IBIS
- Bugfix: The interactive help for the wheelchair lift was displayed even if the wheelchair user did not want to get on the lift
- Bugfix: Raindrops behind the blind were not displayed correctly
Vehicles ULF A1/B1
- The destination displays for lines 27 and 28 have been updated
AI trams
- Bugfix: AI trams got stuck at Parzivalplatz and at Sendlinger Tor
- Bugfix: AI trams sometimes got stuck at the Nordbad station
- Bugfix: AI trams did not use the indicator when turning at Nordbad
AI cars
- Bugfix: At the intersection Sendlinger Tor the traffic light circuit caused accidents and traffic jams
- Bugfix: At the intersections at Petuelring cars did not stop at red
- Bugfix: At Jakob-Klar-Straße AI cars suddenly turned into oncoming traffic
- Bugfix: Cars caused accidents in the area of the station Ackermannstraße
- Bugfix: At Ansbacher Straße turning cars blocked the oncoming traffic
- Bugfix: At Schellingstraße turning cars blocked the oncoming traffic
- Bugfix: The traffic light circuit at the intersection Leopoldstraße#Johann-Fichte-Straße caused accidents and traffic jams
- Bugfix: AI cars ignored the red light at the intersection Sonnenstraße#Josephspitalstraße and blocked the intersection
- Bugfix: AI cars ignored the red light at the intersection Belgradstraße#Clemensstraße
AI pedestrians
- Bugfix: Pedestrians and waiting passengers sometimes disappeared after some time, causing station areas and sidewalks to look empty, and as a result, no more passengers could be transported
- Bugfix: At the intersection Landwehrstraße#Sonnenstraße pedestrians crossed the street when the light was red
- Bugfix: At Münchner Freiheit waiting passengers were standing on the benches
- Bugfix: At Scheidplatz pedestrians passed through the elevator
- Bugfix: Between Kurfürstenplatz and Hohenzollernplatz pedestrians sank into the sidewalk
- Bugfix: Between Scheidplatz and Karl-Theodor-Straße pedestrians have sunk into the sidewalk
- Bugfix: Pedestrians crossed the street at Lenbachplatz, although the pedestrian traffic light showed red
- Bugfix: At Herzogstraße and Hohenzollernplatz pedestrians did not cross the street when the pedestrian traffic light was green
- Bugfix: At Parzivalplatz one pedestrian traffic light did not work
Map
- Speed signals were placed at various locations
- Improved visibility of traffic lights and signals at a greater distance
- Bugfix: At Petuelring the player fell through the ground on some grass areas
- Bugfix: At Petuelring switch operation rod was no longer visible after insertion
- Bugfix: At the switch at Petuelring the switch protection was not activated
- Bugfix: On line 23 direction Schwabing Nord trees were floating in the air
- Bugfix: At the bridge Domagkstraße the railing was missing
- Bugfix: At grooved rails puddles covered the groove
- Bugfix: The approach signal was not working at station Herzogstraße
- Bugfix: The station announcement for the station Scheidplatz was missing
- Bugfix: A traffic light at the intersection Leopoldstraße#Ungererstraße did not work
- Bugfix: Switches locked for players could not be switched even if the switch was set incorrectly
We wish you continued fun with TramSim Munich and look forward to your feedback on the current improvements!
Your TramSim Team
