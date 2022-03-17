22031701_1.1.2 PatchNote

System
- The phenomenon of abnormal behavior change during gathering has been corrected.
Interface
- The problem that the help of the customization tool was displayed abnormally has been fixed.
- The problem that the custom design preview was displayed abnormally in the contest interface has been fixed.
- The way the landscape preview rotates has been improved in a more intuitive way.
- The problem that the attribute icon and the name area overlapped in the party formation interface has been fixed.
Game Play
- Added custom tutorial guide.
- Fixed the issue where some daily quests were exposed at the wrong level.
Changed files in this update