 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blocktopia update for 17 March 2022

22031701_1.1.2 PatchNote

Share · View all patches · Build 8386608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • The phenomenon of abnormal behavior change during gathering has been corrected.

Interface

  • The problem that the help of the customization tool was displayed abnormally has been fixed.
  • The problem that the custom design preview was displayed abnormally in the contest interface has been fixed.
  • The way the landscape preview rotates has been improved in a more intuitive way.
  • The problem that the attribute icon and the name area overlapped in the party formation interface has been fixed.

Game Play

  • Added custom tutorial guide.
  • Fixed the issue where some daily quests were exposed at the wrong level.

Changed files in this update

Blocktopia Content Depot 1714621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.