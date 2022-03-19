 Skip to content

Magna Fortuna update for 19 March 2022

Magna Fortuna Is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8386537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to reveal that Magna Fortuna by DOPPELGESICHT is now available with a 10% off discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1122730/Magna_Fortuna/

Magna Fortuna trailer:

Once again we want to thank you for all of your support and we hope you'll enjoy our upcoming releases!

