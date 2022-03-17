HotFix 1.0.9

Changelog:
- New Feature: Instant Transfer and Instant Drop of items in the Inventory and Chest. It’s explained in the user interface which buttons to press for them.
- New Pets: You can create Mummies and Slimes in the Haunted Manor using the test tube (building previously known as Zombie Manor). Interact with the test tube for more information.
- New Feature: Museum Collectables can be found in your Collections tab to see which items you have turned in.
- New Feature: Added the player’s stats on the Health, Mana, and Stamina bars.
- Balanced Minions by adding a 3 summon per day limit.
- Removed diagonal walking from the gamepad controller.
- Added a new sound for EV, the robot.
- Slight art changes to: mini-inventory, settings, owl clock, and level displays.
- Added mouse-click as an option for progressing textboxes (instead of only the spacebar).
- Adjusted the Traveling Caravan to make it easier to leave the user interface (previously needed to press ‘escape’, ‘backspace’, or ‘start’ on the controller).
- Wilted Crops have a 25% chance of despawning each morning.
- To prevent accidentally closing the Tutorial, when you start a new game you’ll need to turn it off in the Settings.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
