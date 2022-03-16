 Skip to content

Ring of Titans update for 16 March 2022

v0.41 Patch Notes

v0.41 ( Mar 16th, 2022 )
General Changes

  • Added a new section on the UI to customize your character. Currently you can only choose your equipped mount, but this is where future items will go.
  • Added the 2200 mount to the shop instead of having it automatically unlock. Currently there is no cost except requiring 2200 rating.
    -> If you already unlocked it, you'll automatically have it already.
  • Added a new mount to the shop which costs 2200 obols and requires account level 35.
  • Increased the daily obol cap to 200. You still gain 3 obols per loss and 7 per win.
  • Added a setting to turn off floating combat text (separate toggles for numbers and status text).
  • Added a setting to grey out skills that are unusuable so it can be disabled for those who dislike it.
  • Improved tooltip on Chain Breaker to more clearly indicate what it removes.
    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue when using Dissociative Force while the camera was facing upwards.
  • Bandage now breaks on damage taken while shielded.
  • Heal over time effects no longer trigger combat.
  • Fixed some additional effects that were showing when cast on invisible Titans.
    Balance Changes
    General
  • Diminishing return timer increased to 16 sec (up from 15 sec).
  • Dampening now reduces shielding given in addition to healing done.
    Tarcza
  • Terrifying Shout now breaks if 15 damage is dealt to the target (down from 30).
    Malrah
  • Fear now breaks if 15 damage is dealt to the target (down from 20).
    Kanna
  • Shadow Demons now breaks if 15 damage is dealt to the target (down from 30).
    Terhun
  • Now has a total health of 214 (down from 218).
  • The radius of Freezing Trap has been reduced from 3yds to 1.5yds.
  • The cast range of Volley has been reduced to 30yds (from 40 yds).
  • The damage per tick of Volley has been reduced to 2 (from 3).
  • The duration of Volley has been reduced to 8 seconds (from 10).
  • The range of Paralytic Shot has been reduced to 25yds (down from 35yds).
  • The range of Poison Tipped Arrow has been reduced to 30yds (down from 35yds).
  • Short Draw now reads: "Long Draw becomes an instant cast skill, but does 10% less damage."
  • Extra Sedative now increases the cooldown of Sedative Shot to 20 seconds (up from 18 seconds).

