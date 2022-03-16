Multiplayer of up to 4 players is now an option in game. Be advised that this change is still very recent so there may be some bugs.
Polyslime update for 16 March 2022
MULTIPLAYER AVAILABLE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update