Battle of the Four Towers update for 19 March 2022

Version 0.1.4 Patch Notes

Build 8385836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.4 has launched.
The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Start game button can now only be seen by the lobby host
  • The tower log scroll wheel has been corrected and now faces the right way
  • The round number should now update correctly
  • The player names should hopefully sync better (keyword: hopefully)
  • The main menu options now sync between the player options menu better
  • Fixed bug involving friend lobby search

For more information about how to report a bug, please check out here:
https://battleofthe4towers.wordpress.com/bug-reporting/

