Version 0.1.4 Patch Notes

Version 0.1.4 has launched.
The following bugs have been fixed:
- Start game button can now only be seen by the lobby host
- The tower log scroll wheel has been corrected and now faces the right way
- The round number should now update correctly
- The player names should hopefully sync better (keyword: hopefully)
- The main menu options now sync between the player options menu better
- Fixed bug involving friend lobby search
For more information about how to report a bug, please check out here:
https://battleofthe4towers.wordpress.com/bug-reporting/
Changed files in this update