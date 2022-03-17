Update 1.08

- Fixed crash occurring when you shoot enemies while time has stopped.
- Refined a puzzle in the Mayan era that was random to a set solution.
- Fixed an issue where some time shards do not spawn.
- Updated position of a time shard on the Moon to not sink into the terrain.
- Fixed issue where Woodrock song may not start.
- Added functionality to allow objects to carry across when the home world transitions.
- Fixed issue to where bomb defusal device had some edge case code that confused some players.
- Fixed issue where the bow could duplicate.
- Fixed narrative soft lock on Woodrock level.
- Fixed an issue where you could not give the rocket plans to the scientist unless you put them in your inventory first.
- Fixed audio issue where a cave door in Rise of Tikal would continue to play forever if you travelled home.
- Fixed issue where some characters are immune to bullets.
- Fixed orientation of the watch when recovering from rubble.
- Fixed issue where if you put items that you find with the mineral detector close to another item you cannot pick them up.
- Fixed issue where players could return to the menu from the moon and can play through most of the game with low gravity.
- Fixed an issue where players could lose objects or become stuck when time travelling from an elevator.
- Minor adjustments to some subtitles.
- Fixed potential crash related to the darts and the inventory.
- Fixed soft block issue with elbow pipe in ‘Trouble with Turbines’ level.
- Fixed an area where players could jump through a wall.
- Fixed minor narrative issues.
- Fixed issue where the green flame can extinguish on a speed run.
- Fixed issue where a black hole wouldn't appear if played in a certain way.
- Fixed multiple issues with drums.
- Adjusted difficulty to hit a high score on drums.
- Fixed fuse puzzle issue with lights activating incorrectly - showing successful completion when it hasn't been achieved.
- Added sound for when the elevator in Boston arrives.
- Fixed issue where leaving the pocket watch in home and travelling to another location and back causes it to disappear.
- Fixed balcony outside Soviet Seizure that wouldn't let you drop anything.
- Fixed issue where candles can cause a crash when time travelling.
- Fixed doubled sensitivity for analog sticks on all controllers when the game is run through SteamVR. * Increased maximum smooth turning speed to compensate.
- Update Vive teleport to be push down, rotate and release to move. Updated tutorial to match.
Wanderer update for 17 March 2022
Update 1.08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update