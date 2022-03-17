 Skip to content

Wanderer update for 17 March 2022

Update 1.08

Build 8385812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash occurring when you shoot enemies while time has stopped.
  • Refined a puzzle in the Mayan era that was random to a set solution.
  • Fixed an issue where some time shards do not spawn.
  • Updated position of a time shard on the Moon to not sink into the terrain.
  • Fixed issue where Woodrock song may not start.
  • Added functionality to allow objects to carry across when the home world transitions.
  • Fixed issue to where bomb defusal device had some edge case code that confused some players.
  • Fixed issue where the bow could duplicate.
  • Fixed narrative soft lock on Woodrock level.
  • Fixed an issue where you could not give the rocket plans to the scientist unless you put them in your inventory first.
  • Fixed audio issue where a cave door in Rise of Tikal would continue to play forever if you travelled home.
  • Fixed issue where some characters are immune to bullets.
  • Fixed orientation of the watch when recovering from rubble.
  • Fixed issue where if you put items that you find with the mineral detector close to another item you cannot pick them up.
  • Fixed issue where players could return to the menu from the moon and can play through most of the game with low gravity.
  • Fixed an issue where players could lose objects or become stuck when time travelling from an elevator.
  • Minor adjustments to some subtitles.
  • Fixed potential crash related to the darts and the inventory.
  • Fixed soft block issue with elbow pipe in ‘Trouble with Turbines’ level.
  • Fixed an area where players could jump through a wall.
  • Fixed minor narrative issues.
  • Fixed issue where the green flame can extinguish on a speed run.
  • Fixed issue where a black hole wouldn't appear if played in a certain way.
  • Fixed multiple issues with drums.
  • Adjusted difficulty to hit a high score on drums.
  • Fixed fuse puzzle issue with lights activating incorrectly - showing successful completion when it hasn't been achieved.
  • Added sound for when the elevator in Boston arrives.
  • Fixed issue where leaving the pocket watch in home and travelling to another location and back causes it to disappear.
  • Fixed balcony outside Soviet Seizure that wouldn't let you drop anything.
  • Fixed issue where candles can cause a crash when time travelling.
  • Fixed doubled sensitivity for analog sticks on all controllers when the game is run through SteamVR. * Increased maximum smooth turning speed to compensate.
  • Update Vive teleport to be push down, rotate and release to move. Updated tutorial to match.

