v0.31 patch notes

Bugs
- Fixed the player icon sometimes being off-center on the map
- Fixed an issue where rapidly clicking the backpack in battle would result in it showing undefined artifact quantities
- Changed description of flood to say it generates two orbs.
- Fixed a typo in the moth ability
- Fixed a typo in the windy greeting for dandere trust level 1
- Fixed a crash that occurred when getting a status at the start of battle.
- Fixed an issue with the moth girl’s wing placement during the hurt animation.
- Flutter will now push back enemies as well
- Fixed an issue where multi hit moves that usually dealt no damage would deal damage if the caster had wave pendants.
- Fixed an issue where the level 75 and level 45 species moves were swapped
- Fan of needles now inflicts poison instead of giving the enemy armor
Balance:
- You can no longer flee if any monster girls are trapped
- Slightly reduced bleed given by scratch and bite
- Increased bleed given by blood drain
- If stalag-might has no orbs to consume, it will give the user focus.
