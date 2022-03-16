 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 16 March 2022

v0.31 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Fixed the player icon sometimes being off-center on the map
  • Fixed an issue where rapidly clicking the backpack in battle would result in it showing undefined artifact quantities
  • Changed description of flood to say it generates two orbs.
  • Fixed a typo in the moth ability
  • Fixed a typo in the windy greeting for dandere trust level 1
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when getting a status at the start of battle.
  • Fixed an issue with the moth girl’s wing placement during the hurt animation.
  • Flutter will now push back enemies as well
  • Fixed an issue where multi hit moves that usually dealt no damage would deal damage if the caster had wave pendants.
  • Fixed an issue where the level 75 and level 45 species moves were swapped
  • Fan of needles now inflicts poison instead of giving the enemy armor

Balance:

  • You can no longer flee if any monster girls are trapped
  • Slightly reduced bleed given by scratch and bite
  • Increased bleed given by blood drain
  • If stalag-might has no orbs to consume, it will give the user focus.

