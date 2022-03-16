- correction to shaken move restrictions to match 5.1: LOS is checked for the hex moving out of, not the hex the unit is moving into.
- more fixes to HE-Equiv * units being mistakenly prompted for opfire or causing an loop when other weapons in their stack fired.
- added a background box behind the action buttons to save user from misclicking hexes behind the buttons.
- if there more than 10 action buttons (happens occasionally on vehicles), the extra now are up in a second row.
- 'submit unit setup' is removed partially due to needing the F key for opfire (see below) and partially because it isn't very useful for the newer scenario format.
- new game option: manual opfire. Sort of an experiment from a suggestion on the Steam discussion forum. This option is set with a checkbox on the scenario setup (beneath fog of war). A keybind can be set on the rebinding-menu. If opfire is set to "manual" the game will NOT stop for opfire unless you tell it to by hitting the Op Fire button (or hotkey) in the control button box; it will then stop at the next actual opportunity. This has been implemented for multiplayer but it is unclear if it is actually useable; the internet delay may be maddening (causing the request coming in a hex or two late).
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 16 March 2022
16 Mar 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
