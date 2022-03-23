 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon update for 23 March 2022

3.23 FTUE Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8385669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Tutorial:

  • Embark on a new adventure with your newly-created Viking as you meet Hiccup, Toothless, and Astrid for the first time as you enroll to be a legendary Dragon Trainer!
  • Only Vikings created after (enter Date here) will have access to this new adventure. Vikings made before this date will have to progress through the original tutorial and tutorial quests.
  • Expansion Quests have been moved from the Headmaster's list of available quests to dedicated * Expansion Quest Boards you can find scattered around Berk. Find one, and you can begin or continue any of your expansions at any time!

General:

  • We have performed some landscaping on Hobblegrunt Island; Improvements on terrain and overall texture quality
  • New nests have been added to the Hatchery.
  • Fixed an issue where some users would experience a crash when launching the app
  • Adjusted the camera during a wall climbing section of the Curse of the Hobgobbler Expansion where the camera would move erratically while climbing on the wall
  • Patched a visual issue with Ruffrunner's model where the eye meshes would be visible where they shouldn't be visible

Changed files in this update

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon Content Depot 332071
  • Loading history…
School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon OS X Depot Depot 332072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.