3.23 FTUE Release Notes

New Tutorial:
- Embark on a new adventure with your newly-created Viking as you meet Hiccup, Toothless, and Astrid for the first time as you enroll to be a legendary Dragon Trainer!
- Only Vikings created after (enter Date here) will have access to this new adventure. Vikings made before this date will have to progress through the original tutorial and tutorial quests.
- Expansion Quests have been moved from the Headmaster's list of available quests to dedicated * Expansion Quest Boards you can find scattered around Berk. Find one, and you can begin or continue any of your expansions at any time!
General:
- We have performed some landscaping on Hobblegrunt Island; Improvements on terrain and overall texture quality
- New nests have been added to the Hatchery.
- Fixed an issue where some users would experience a crash when launching the app
- Adjusted the camera during a wall climbing section of the Curse of the Hobgobbler Expansion where the camera would move erratically while climbing on the wall
- Patched a visual issue with Ruffrunner's model where the eye meshes would be visible where they shouldn't be visible
