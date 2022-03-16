 Skip to content

Bastide update for 16 March 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.3.19

  • Stopped buildings from being placed when clicking on another building in the build menu.

  • Updated housing info to say which homes can use firewood. Inputs will also display it.

  • Slight happiness balancing.

  • Building tabs now display names when hovered over.

  • Updated building inputs and outputs.

  • Improved adding people to the ill list.

  • Improved gate navigation.

  • Updated flax translation.

  • Fixed hunters hut HUD showing leather icon rather than hide icon.

  • Fixed wall placement clipping to gate plot.

  • Fixed archer iron arrow tip extra damage.

  • Fixed archer issue.

  • Fixed enemy attack issue.

  • Fixed enemy notification spam if unable to reach location.

  • Fixed pasture not disappearing on the recommended list.

