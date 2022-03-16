Patch notes. Version 0.3.19
-
Stopped buildings from being placed when clicking on another building in the build menu.
-
Updated housing info to say which homes can use firewood. Inputs will also display it.
-
Slight happiness balancing.
-
Building tabs now display names when hovered over.
-
Updated building inputs and outputs.
-
Improved adding people to the ill list.
-
Improved gate navigation.
-
Updated flax translation.
-
Fixed hunters hut HUD showing leather icon rather than hide icon.
-
Fixed wall placement clipping to gate plot.
-
Fixed archer iron arrow tip extra damage.
-
Fixed archer issue.
-
Fixed enemy attack issue.
-
Fixed enemy notification spam if unable to reach location.
-
Fixed pasture not disappearing on the recommended list.
Changed files in this update