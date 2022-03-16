 Skip to content

Kingdom's Life update for 16 March 2022

v 1.0.1 Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed:
--Double tapping the move button no longer breaks it
--The load during the end of the turn has become more uniform (reduces the chance of freezes)
--Fixed laws for upgrading spears, swords, armor, arquebus, bows
--Capitalism tech now unlocks not only fog of war but also diplomacy with other nations (if you haven't unlocked it before)
--It is no longer possible to spy on other countries in the map modes: Defense, Religion, Wealth, Discontent, Disease, Population, Food Consumption, Science, Religious Points, Development Stages, Indigenous People.
--Fixed several different sorties
--The remnants of the conquered state are now steadily disappearing
--Fixed uncontrolled scrolling of moves (requires verification)
--Fixed population reduction to millions in army panel
--Fixed easter egg with flag
--Fixes in Belarusian localization
-- Settler can no longer randomly capture a city

Changes:

  • The sea has become darker
    --Added a small contrast effect
    --Bots are technologically better developed
    --Stroke borders will be shown only when the left mouse button is held down (will greatly increase optimization)
    --On the vote map, you can only see information about your cities
    --Basic production of bread, flour and grain increased slightly

New:
--Added pregame setting: bot boost

