- Revised behaviors for recorder and camera. Audio and Visual evidence should now be easier to obtain.
- Eliminated voice acting lines from equipment usage and added sound effects to signify paranormal events.
- Revised "How to Play" pamphlet to reflect changes.
- Revised Digital Camera model and associated sound effects.
- Added sounds effect for all equipment when equipping and unequipping.
- Adjusted minor environmental items.
- Fix bug where Frame Rate in settings menu could not be saved.
- Jump scares are by default "Off" now but can be turned on in the settings menu.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 16 March 2022
Patch 0.01.016 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
