Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 16 March 2022

Patch 0.01.016 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revised behaviors for recorder and camera. Audio and Visual evidence should now be easier to obtain.
  • Eliminated voice acting lines from equipment usage and added sound effects to signify paranormal events.
  • Revised "How to Play" pamphlet to reflect changes.
  • Revised Digital Camera model and associated sound effects.
  • Added sounds effect for all equipment when equipping and unequipping.
  • Adjusted minor environmental items.
  • Fix bug where Frame Rate in settings menu could not be saved.
  • Jump scares are by default "Off" now but can be turned on in the settings menu.

