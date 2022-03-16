Alpha 3 Available for Playtesting!

Alpha 3 is now available for playtesting! Have a look at the patch notes below for all the latest features and fixes. Join our Discord server to chat with the developer and other players: https://discord.gg/Ehjzmtv5rx
Alpha 3 Patch Notes
Playtester Note: Saves from earlier Alpha versions are NOT compatible with Alpha 3
- Added all-new Events system. Random events can occur between waves which have a variety of effects impacting creatures and growths, or even adding optional secondary objectives
- Added Storm Spirits, a new spirit type that can be applied to any friendly creature or growth, giving knockback and stun effects.
- Added Rabbit species with 2 metamorphoses: Jackalope and Bunniloo
- Added Sheep species with 2 metamorphoses: Ram and Goldhorn
- Added Stormbud species
- Added new Minor Blessings for each Chrysalis
- The amount of time between each wave now decreases by 1 minute after each wave in a particular level
- Multiple bosses now spawn on the final level
- The number of enemy portals that spawn during waves increases for each consecutive wave in a particular level
- Ecos are now loaded from data files rather than being hard coded, allowing modders to add new Ecos
- Flame Pixie is now a permanent boon
- Stonequake does less damage but has a longer stun duration
- Solitaire flowers now have piercing shots that ignore the enemy's Defense stat
- Tick rate decreased and damage increased for poison and burn effects
- Arachnids starting Health now 25, down from 30
- Frog starting Health now 26, up from 20
- Sticky Lick cooldown down to 0.8 from 1.0
- Fiery Heart damage boost increased to 3 (from 2)
- Increased Chrysalis of Soleria starting health from 125 to 150
- Increased the Health and Defense gain of Strong Roots from 50% to 60%
- Increased the duration of damage immunity from Last Stand to 10 seconds (from 8), but increased the cooldown to 60 seconds (from 30 seconds)
- Lowered bonus Sylva from Chrysalis of Veridia to 30 from 50
- Certain abilities like Dash no longer have an animation delay before the creature begins moving again
- Lowered 1st metamorphosis level requirement for frogs and arachnids to 3 (down from 4)
- Improved jump animation
- Added a visual indication when effects like stun, freeze, poison, etc. are resisted
- Various particle animations improved
- Starting locations can be within a broader area now, not always close to the center of the level
- Creatures will no longer appear submerged in water while jumping out of water
- Added more ability AI - mutated enemy creatures will use more of their abilities during combat
- Added Range stat to ability tooltip UI
- "Hitched" entities such as Forest Pixies, Frost Orbs, etc. now show up in the list of Passive effects for creatures and growths
- Items behind large sprites are no longer blocked from being selected
- Sunbeams can no longer heal the Chrysalis
- Fixed bugs with target outline UI
- Fixed a UI bug where passive effect icons were shown in the wrong place on the Creature screen
- Fixed a bug where an enemy's health bar would not follow them while jumping
- Fixed a bug in the mutation system that prevented certain combinations of species from occurring
- Fixed a pathfinding bug when navigating over long distances
- Fixed a bug that allowed application of spirits to creature homes
- Fixed crash when loading a saved game containing eggs anywhere on the map
- Mac version now compatible with older MacOS versions going back to 10.12
Changed files in this update