Chrysalis Playtest update for 16 March 2022

Alpha 3 Available for Playtesting!

Chrysalis Playtest update for 16 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha 3 is now available for playtesting! Have a look at the patch notes below for all the latest features and fixes. Join our Discord server to chat with the developer and other players: https://discord.gg/Ehjzmtv5rx

Alpha 3 Patch Notes

Playtester Note: Saves from earlier Alpha versions are NOT compatible with Alpha 3

  • Added all-new Events system. Random events can occur between waves which have a variety of effects impacting creatures and growths, or even adding optional secondary objectives
  • Added Storm Spirits, a new spirit type that can be applied to any friendly creature or growth, giving knockback and stun effects.
  • Added Rabbit species with 2 metamorphoses: Jackalope and Bunniloo
  • Added Sheep species with 2 metamorphoses: Ram and Goldhorn
  • Added Stormbud species
  • Added new Minor Blessings for each Chrysalis
  • The amount of time between each wave now decreases by 1 minute after each wave in a particular level
  • Multiple bosses now spawn on the final level
  • The number of enemy portals that spawn during waves increases for each consecutive wave in a particular level
  • Ecos are now loaded from data files rather than being hard coded, allowing modders to add new Ecos
  • Flame Pixie is now a permanent boon
  • Stonequake does less damage but has a longer stun duration
  • Solitaire flowers now have piercing shots that ignore the enemy's Defense stat
  • Tick rate decreased and damage increased for poison and burn effects
  • Arachnids starting Health now 25, down from 30
  • Frog starting Health now 26, up from 20
  • Sticky Lick cooldown down to 0.8 from 1.0
  • Fiery Heart damage boost increased to 3 (from 2)
  • Increased Chrysalis of Soleria starting health from 125 to 150
  • Increased the Health and Defense gain of Strong Roots from 50% to 60%
  • Increased the duration of damage immunity from Last Stand to 10 seconds (from 8), but increased the cooldown to 60 seconds (from 30 seconds)
  • Lowered bonus Sylva from Chrysalis of Veridia to 30 from 50
  • Certain abilities like Dash no longer have an animation delay before the creature begins moving again
  • Lowered 1st metamorphosis level requirement for frogs and arachnids to 3 (down from 4)
  • Improved jump animation
  • Added a visual indication when effects like stun, freeze, poison, etc. are resisted
  • Various particle animations improved
  • Starting locations can be within a broader area now, not always close to the center of the level
  • Creatures will no longer appear submerged in water while jumping out of water
  • Added more ability AI - mutated enemy creatures will use more of their abilities during combat
  • Added Range stat to ability tooltip UI
  • "Hitched" entities such as Forest Pixies, Frost Orbs, etc. now show up in the list of Passive effects for creatures and growths
  • Items behind large sprites are no longer blocked from being selected
  • Sunbeams can no longer heal the Chrysalis
  • Fixed bugs with target outline UI
  • Fixed a UI bug where passive effect icons were shown in the wrong place on the Creature screen
  • Fixed a bug where an enemy's health bar would not follow them while jumping
  • Fixed a bug in the mutation system that prevented certain combinations of species from occurring
  • Fixed a pathfinding bug when navigating over long distances
  • Fixed a bug that allowed application of spirits to creature homes
  • Fixed crash when loading a saved game containing eggs anywhere on the map
  • Mac version now compatible with older MacOS versions going back to 10.12

