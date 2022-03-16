Biological toilet, building on vehicles, interactive springs/geysers - v0.09

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing alive toilet build, possibility to build on vehicles, some gameplay changes and fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- biological toilet build (requires alive body, can die/escape)
- you can now place buildings on vehicles (good for storage)
- crashed commercial airplane on the freeway
- Urlid in a geyser will purify throughout the eruption event
- ladder climbing and swimming now makes sound
- new collectable log
- new item/tool "Plastic bag" (to collect unconscious bodies)
- new reload animations & sounds for "Silistol" & "Handgun"
- new rusted texture for the airboat
- damage scratches on vehicles
CHANGED
- hotSprings & geysers are now treated as Urlid containers
- difficulty setting can't be changed while playing now
- improved some enemy animations
- improved some other weapon animations
- some changes/additions to the intro level
- added reverb to some areas
- fat charging enemy needs slight Yellow fog to spawn
- the car chase song is now triggered when you approach Gulrood
- Urdust enemy attract position is now where it was released
FIXED
- black Urlid issue (causing a lot of other problems)
- right-hand palm would sometimes go off (steeringWheel, weapons, etc.)
- you couldn't change climbing speed on a ladder
- localEnemySpawner wouldn't spawn if you were in a vehicle
