Update 1.1.2 Released!

Hello everyone!
ASTRO ACE has been updated to v 1.1.2
New weapons
- The Dark Cannon is a slightly special weapon that fires a ball of condensed dark energy to destroy enemies and even their bullets, but it has a slow rate of fire and consumes a lot of ammo. Unlocked at level 24 in the hangar and appears randomly in-game.
- The flare continuously consumes small amounts of ammo and leaves high-energy particles behind your ship that Inflicts damage to the contact enemies. Unlocked at level 25 in the hangar and appears randomly in-game.
Gamepad Rumble
- Now supports the gamepad rumble in the game, and you can adjust the intensity in the options.
changes
- The beam charges 10% faster, and the ship rotates 5% slower while firing than before.
- Recovers a small amount of boost when barely avoiding enemies or bullets without braking.
- When a friend has registered the score, the friend leaderboard is displayed on the main screen.
Bug fixes
- Fixed smoke effects on rocket weapons appearing in the wrong place.
- Fixed crash issues on some low-end PCs.
Changed files in this update