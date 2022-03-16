New update is out: version B 2.2.3

ChangeLog:
New features:
- Now you will be better informed if the game is played by a streamer
Changes
- You can now see if items are already used when they are on the ground
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug where you can fall through the stairs (Dawsbury)
- Fixed synchronization of car color in multiplayer
- Drop of items after death fixed
- Fixed "trunk cheat" (you can now only put unused consumable items in the trunk)
- Fixed scene change at the beginning of the game
- Translation corrections in the Spanish translation
Cheers,
Dennis
