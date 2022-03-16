 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 16 March 2022

New update is out: version B 2.2.3

Build 8384995

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ChangeLog:

New features:

  • Now you will be better informed if the game is played by a streamer

Changes

  • You can now see if items are already used when they are on the ground

Bug fixes:

  • fixed a bug where you can fall through the stairs (Dawsbury)
  • Fixed synchronization of car color in multiplayer
  • Drop of items after death fixed
  • Fixed "trunk cheat" (you can now only put unused consumable items in the trunk)
  • Fixed scene change at the beginning of the game
  • Translation corrections in the Spanish translation

Cheers,
Dennis

