Alpha 5.5 Patch

We have released a small patch to the latest update which fixes a couple reported issues.
- Fixed: Enemies walking through Barracks blocks.
- Fixed: Barracks Soldiers not properly targeting enemies.
- Fixed: Barracks block description.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We have released a small patch to the latest update which fixes a couple reported issues.
Changed files in this update