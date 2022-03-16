 Skip to content

Castle Constructor update for 16 March 2022

Alpha 5.5 Patch

We have released a small patch to the latest update which fixes a couple reported issues.

  • Fixed: Enemies walking through Barracks blocks.
  • Fixed: Barracks Soldiers not properly targeting enemies.
  • Fixed: Barracks block description.

