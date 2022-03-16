Hotfix Patch 1.1.1477

Bug Fixes:
+Fixed (public): Lightning no longer has a higher chance to target players
+Balance (public): Rebuffed the Stoic talent for everything but knockback-related behaviour such that it should be at its previous value
+Fixed (public): You can no longer use para's taunt while sitting, which causes a jam
+Balance (public): Velo and Ory's jump now behaves as it did pre-patch, where it gains momentum in the air beyond their regular sprint speed
+Balance (public): Ory's fall damage threshold is now equal to that of the velo
+Adjusted underwater visibility such that you can see quite a bit further
+Reset all talents
+Dart's behaviour is no longer negatively influenced by the fix to bunny hopping
+Eggs no longer get grab diminishing returns from being grabbed
+Fixed (public): Camera max zoom is now appropriately scaled for the model scale adjustments
