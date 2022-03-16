 Skip to content

Paradise Killer update for 16 March 2022

Paradise Killer - Huge FREE Content Update

Build 8384702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Return to Paradise Island in this updated and enhanced version of Paradise Killer!

This new content update includes:

  • DX12 support
  • Ray Tracing (Ray Traced Reflections)*
  • Advanced upscaling (NVidia DLSS and AMD SR)
  • Brand new music from the game's original composer, Barry "Epoch" Topping.
  • New mysterious beings and additional quests.
  • New rewards, extra Starlight skins, and more collectibles to find.
  • Performance improvements
  • A HUDless mode
  • Annnnnnd..... STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS!

*Raytracing requires a compatible NVidia RTX GPU, DirectX 12 and Windows 10 Build 1809. To play with Raytracing, please launch the game in DirectX 12 mode

