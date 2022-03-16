Paradise Killer - Huge FREE Content Update

Return to Paradise Island in this updated and enhanced version of Paradise Killer!
This new content update includes:
- DX12 support
- Ray Tracing (Ray Traced Reflections)*
- Advanced upscaling (NVidia DLSS and AMD SR)
- Brand new music from the game's original composer, Barry "Epoch" Topping.
- New mysterious beings and additional quests.
- New rewards, extra Starlight skins, and more collectibles to find.
- Performance improvements
- A HUDless mode
- Annnnnnd..... STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS!
*Raytracing requires a compatible NVidia RTX GPU, DirectX 12 and Windows 10 Build 1809. To play with Raytracing, please launch the game in DirectX 12 mode
Changed files in this update