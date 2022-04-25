 Skip to content

Recoil update for 25 April 2022

Massive Recoil Update!

Build 8384679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The contents of this update include:

  • Removed the demo of a campaign mode.
  • Remove most weapons that really just made the game unbalanced.
  • Remove most maps that were just bad copies of one another with slight variations.
  • Replaced them with 3 decent maps.
  • Remove bad and distracting game music.
  • Shooting now resets the player's speed to give them more control over their character and prevent them from running into their bullets.
  • New menus
  • Increased bullet speed to prevent the aforementioned issue where players run into their own bullets.
  • Added 1-way platforms.
  • New sound effects.
  • More decorated characters & atmosphere.

While this update fixes many of the issues with the original product, there are still some issues which I am likely to fix in the coming month.

Thanks for reading!

Changed files in this update

Recoil Content Depot 1223761
