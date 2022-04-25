Massive Recoil Update!

The contents of this update include:
- Removed the demo of a campaign mode.
- Remove most weapons that really just made the game unbalanced.
- Remove most maps that were just bad copies of one another with slight variations.
- Replaced them with 3 decent maps.
- Remove bad and distracting game music.
- Shooting now resets the player's speed to give them more control over their character and prevent them from running into their bullets.
- New menus
- Increased bullet speed to prevent the aforementioned issue where players run into their own bullets.
- Added 1-way platforms.
- New sound effects.
- More decorated characters & atmosphere.
While this update fixes many of the issues with the original product, there are still some issues which I am likely to fix in the coming month.
Thanks for reading!
Changed files in this update