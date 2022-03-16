Version 1.0.4 Update

- Added prompt for when the player needs to press space.
- Changed math puzzle to make it clearer due to it being so early in the game.
- Changed math puzzle to have two possible answers to account for both ways of solving it.
- Changed poem puzzle room to make each colored section much clearer.
- Fixed bug where one of the name events didn't go away when leaving the room.
