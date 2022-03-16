 Skip to content

I NEED A NAME update for 16 March 2022

Version 1.0.4 Update

16 March 2022

  • Added prompt for when the player needs to press space.
  • Changed math puzzle to make it clearer due to it being so early in the game.
  • Changed math puzzle to have two possible answers to account for both ways of solving it.
  • Changed poem puzzle room to make each colored section much clearer.
  • Fixed bug where one of the name events didn't go away when leaving the room.

