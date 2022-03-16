 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 16 March 2022

v2022.3.n.1 NEWMOON

Share · View all patches · Build 8384444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cards at start of new game no longer annoyingly unaligned with grid.
Magnet slots now grab from tabletop->outputs->slots, in that order.
Cards you're dragging count as 'on the tabletop' for that priority :)
When a card decays at the exact moment it reaches a greedy slot, it no longer causes a confusing info popup.
Teeny border on elements in situation.
Fixes for some obscure save state problems

