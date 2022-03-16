 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends update for 16 March 2022

0.8.9 hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • King's Tax rate was reduces to 5% / 10% / 15% with rising fame (down from 10% / 20% / 30%)
  • locking an item during 'sale' will stop from selling it
  • price diminishing for selling same type of item is slightly nerfed for beginning items
  • final item price modifier is increased for the beginning of the game to give player items higher prices

Bug fixes:

  • second blacksmith will be able to use 5,6,7,8 crafting slot
  • all ingots can be now queued by all smelters on 5,6,7,8 crafting slot
  • reloading game will reset items that was stuck in 'negotiating' phase
  • possible fix of an item that may sometimes get stuck and not be removed from inventory after the sale was successful (needs testing)

