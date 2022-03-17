 Skip to content

Fishing Planet update for 17 March 2022

World Cats Cup: Qualifier 2 Results

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello to all bottom fishing fans!
Congratulations on completing the second qualifying game of Fishing Planet's first bottom fishing tournament, World Cats Cup!
We’re happy to announce the top 20 players who will join the previous winners and take part in the tournament semifinals on March 19! As a reminder, everyone else still has one last chance to try their luck in the third qualifier tomorrow!

1 TNT_Marcin
2 FU_jimkaf
3 nM.Stepotronic
4 Dragon_Lespadon
5 GE_ABATAP-UA
6 UA_Sergiy
7 pipipigzhu
8 Dragon_BismarcBK
9 Dragon_OM
10 nM.Jaguarians
11 Helderscp
12 Dragon_Foxiii
13 januz25zl
14 Dragon_KinorK
15 TNT_Aspeer
16 LTR8_nM_paTser
17 Dragon_Yamz59
18 TNT_Morie
19 InMaTe21
20 Twitch-tv-Krattoss

