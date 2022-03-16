- Can now move and interact with other interactables while in inventory (again)
- Moved quick actions in inventory to default to button north (Y/Δ) on controllers (due to the interact feature above)
- Moved movement in inventory to default to right stick / d-pad on controllers (due to the movement feature above)
- Fixed several issues regarding keybindings, including rebinding multi-button-actions like movement.
- Fixed some issues with camera movement, and added settings for it
- Fixed visual issues in menus
- Minor fixes
Tinkertown update for 16 March 2022
Early Access 0.10.1d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update