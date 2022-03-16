 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 16 March 2022

Early Access 0.10.1d

Last edited by Wendy

  • Can now move and interact with other interactables while in inventory (again)
  • Moved quick actions in inventory to default to button north (Y/Δ) on controllers (due to the interact feature above)
  • Moved movement in inventory to default to right stick / d-pad on controllers (due to the movement feature above)
  • Fixed several issues regarding keybindings, including rebinding multi-button-actions like movement.
  • Fixed some issues with camera movement, and added settings for it
  • Fixed visual issues in menus
  • Minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Tinkertown Content Depot 1276661
