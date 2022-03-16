 Skip to content

Bomb Club Deluxe update for 16 March 2022

Update 1.1: accessibility

Build 8383847

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone ! This update is focused on accessibility:

Changes:

  • Added a high-contrast mode for the UI, which should make texts more easily readable. Can be enabled in the settings.

  • Added a setting called "items position on drag" that displays dragged bombs and hats on your cursor, instead of under it.

  • Added a setting called "fast forward mode" that allows you to fast forward chain reactions by clicking on the button once instead of holding it. Works with the keyboard shortcut too.

  • Lowered the default global volume so the music doesn't play as loud when launching the game for the first time.

  • Changed the nightmare bomb's sleeping animation so it's easier to tell when they're sleeping (they're supposed to sleep with their eyes open, though admitedly it wasn't super clear visually).

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where some level nodes on the world map would be displayed as uncompleted after they were completed

Hope you'll enjoy it!

