Update 1.1: accessibility

Hello everyone ! This update is focused on accessibility:
Changes:
- Added a high-contrast mode for the UI, which should make texts more easily readable. Can be enabled in the settings.
-
Added a setting called "items position on drag" that displays dragged bombs and hats on your cursor, instead of under it.
-
Added a setting called "fast forward mode" that allows you to fast forward chain reactions by clicking on the button once instead of holding it. Works with the keyboard shortcut too.
-
Lowered the default global volume so the music doesn't play as loud when launching the game for the first time.
-
Changed the nightmare bomb's sleeping animation so it's easier to tell when they're sleeping (they're supposed to sleep with their eyes open, though admitedly it wasn't super clear visually).
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where some level nodes on the world map would be displayed as uncompleted after they were completed
Hope you'll enjoy it!
Changed files in this update