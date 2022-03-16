Patch 1.0.06 Released: Quest fixes, playable brigs and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,
We’ve released a new update with more fixes for quest progression, brigs, and more! Here are the details:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.06
Changes
- Brigs can now be purchased from any shipyard.
- For those who want a challenge, the Brig is now a playable ship. (Please note: this ship was not designed with the player in mind, so the visibility on deck is not ideal. This will be addressed in a future patch.)
- Crew numbers will now update in real time on ships’ health bars while AI boarding is in progress.
- The Rapier now has a new visual design.
- Improved the icons indicating which goods are being imported and exported.
Fixes
- Fixed the target ship in “The Hunt” not appearing when going to the ambush point.
- Fixed the “Steal Ship” option not working in “The Hunt” if the target ship appears in a Large harbour (such as Havana or Santo Domingo).
- Fixed crew numbers sometimes dropping below zero after boarding between AI ships.
- Fixed AI ships continuing to use round shot when ordered to “Capture” if their installed cannons don’t have grapeshot.
- Fixed ship health bars appearing too big through the spyglass while they’re involved in AI boarding.
- Fixed Brigs not being serviceable in any shipyard.
- Fixed smugglers not appearing correctly in towns when you go to complete smuggling quests.
- Fixed a pathing issue in the blacksmith.
- Fixed merchants sticking around in some towns during land battles.
- Fixed allied ships sometimes not being serviceable in shipyards due to their faction being unassigned.
- [VR] Fixed “Ship’s Wheel Offset” not applying when you spawn on your ship.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
Changed files in this update