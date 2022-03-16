 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Buccaneers! update for 16 March 2022

Patch 1.0.06 Released: Quest fixes, playable brigs and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8383780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow swashbucklers,

We’ve released a new update with more fixes for quest progression, brigs, and more! Here are the details:

Buccaneers! Version 1.0.06

Changes

  • Brigs can now be purchased from any shipyard.
  • For those who want a challenge, the Brig is now a playable ship. (Please note: this ship was not designed with the player in mind, so the visibility on deck is not ideal. This will be addressed in a future patch.)
  • Crew numbers will now update in real time on ships’ health bars while AI boarding is in progress.
  • The Rapier now has a new visual design.
  • Improved the icons indicating which goods are being imported and exported.

Fixes

  • Fixed the target ship in “The Hunt” not appearing when going to the ambush point.
  • Fixed the “Steal Ship” option not working in “The Hunt” if the target ship appears in a Large harbour (such as Havana or Santo Domingo).
  • Fixed crew numbers sometimes dropping below zero after boarding between AI ships.
  • Fixed AI ships continuing to use round shot when ordered to “Capture” if their installed cannons don’t have grapeshot.
  • Fixed ship health bars appearing too big through the spyglass while they’re involved in AI boarding.
  • Fixed Brigs not being serviceable in any shipyard.
  • Fixed smugglers not appearing correctly in towns when you go to complete smuggling quests.
  • Fixed a pathing issue in the blacksmith.
  • Fixed merchants sticking around in some towns during land battles.
  • Fixed allied ships sometimes not being serviceable in shipyards due to their faction being unassigned.
  • [VR] Fixed “Ship’s Wheel Offset” not applying when you spawn on your ship.

Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️

Changed files in this update

Buccaneers! Windows Depot 1148561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.