- Fixed crash caused by team members gaining the 'steed' attribute and then traveling.
- Made Death invulnerable to goblin kaboomer attack.
- Added a new bone dragon sprite.
- Returning from polymorphed form doesn't reset dwarves' upgraded sprites.
- Creature's first name and combat experience carries over when polymorphing.
- Fixed skeleton wolf's body material from undead flesh to bone.
KeeperRL update for 16 March 2022
Alpha 34 hotfix 7 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
