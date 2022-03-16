 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 16 March 2022

Alpha 34 hotfix 7 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash caused by team members gaining the 'steed' attribute and then traveling.
  • Made Death invulnerable to goblin kaboomer attack.
  • Added a new bone dragon sprite.
  • Returning from polymorphed form doesn't reset dwarves' upgraded sprites.
  • Creature's first name and combat experience carries over when polymorphing.
  • Fixed skeleton wolf's body material from undead flesh to bone.

