Park Rangers March Update

We've been meaning to add a lot more to the previous update, but due to technical issues as well as a shortage of available time on the only programmer's end, we sadly had to delay a lot of it. This update brings you what couldn't make it into the last update, and more!
In the upcoming months, we are planning to release a lot of new guns and 4 additional levels, while replacing the current "Forest Arena". Until then, please enjoy the latest update!
v0.2.0.0 - 2022-03-16
Added
Minimap
- Zoomed in Minimap centered on player
- Holding "Toggle Map" shows a large overview map
Gameplay Music
- 8 amazing tracks have been added as BGM (Arena only)
- UI shows current track for a few seconds
Changed
Arena
- Previews of 4 unreleased maps added to Level Selection
Training Level
- New Training Level: based on the old one but ~2.5x the size and a lot more functional!
- Existing areas have been modified and new ones have been added
- Each enemy has a dedicated "sandbox area"
- Tutorial Hints (UI notifications) have been added in various locations throughout the level
- 2 new Steam Achievements can be obtained in the new "Training Course"
- Secret location & Boss added for the secret Steam achievement
- Mercenaries have a random appearance (camo pattern, goggles, helmet, backpack, pistol(s), knife)
- Explodable props use the same logic as in Arena now
- All except 2 shooting practice Targets use a different logic and animation now
Shop Menu
- "Fill" button added to each ammo type to buy as much ammo as possible
- "Fill All" button added to buy as much of all ammo types as possible
Graphics Options
- Motion Blur adjustment slider
Controls Options
- New Keybind: Toggle Map
Fixed
Arena Level: Desert
- Collision issues
Shop Menu
- Buying/Equipping weapons and perks now properly refreshes everything
Training Level
- Secret achievement is now unlockable on the new Training level
Changed files in this update