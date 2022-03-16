 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Park Rangers of The Undead update for 16 March 2022

Park Rangers March Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8383675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been meaning to add a lot more to the previous update, but due to technical issues as well as a shortage of available time on the only programmer's end, we sadly had to delay a lot of it. This update brings you what couldn't make it into the last update, and more!
In the upcoming months, we are planning to release a lot of new guns and 4 additional levels, while replacing the current "Forest Arena". Until then, please enjoy the latest update!

v0.2.0.0 - 2022-03-16

Added

Minimap
  • Zoomed in Minimap centered on player
  • Holding "Toggle Map" shows a large overview map
Gameplay Music
  • 8 amazing tracks have been added as BGM (Arena only)
  • UI shows current track for a few seconds

Changed

Arena
  • Previews of 4 unreleased maps added to Level Selection
Training Level
  • New Training Level: based on the old one but ~2.5x the size and a lot more functional!
  • Existing areas have been modified and new ones have been added
  • Each enemy has a dedicated "sandbox area"
  • Tutorial Hints (UI notifications) have been added in various locations throughout the level
  • 2 new Steam Achievements can be obtained in the new "Training Course"
  • Secret location & Boss added for the secret Steam achievement
  • Mercenaries have a random appearance (camo pattern, goggles, helmet, backpack, pistol(s), knife)
  • Explodable props use the same logic as in Arena now
  • All except 2 shooting practice Targets use a different logic and animation now
Shop Menu
  • "Fill" button added to each ammo type to buy as much ammo as possible
  • "Fill All" button added to buy as much of all ammo types as possible
Graphics Options
  • Motion Blur adjustment slider
Controls Options
  • New Keybind: Toggle Map

Fixed

Arena Level: Desert
  • Collision issues
Shop Menu
  • Buying/Equipping weapons and perks now properly refreshes everything
Training Level
  • Secret achievement is now unlockable on the new Training level

Changed files in this update

Park Rangers of The Undead Content Depot 1701761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.