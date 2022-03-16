 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 16 March 2022

Update № 52 (0.4.12)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Knock-knock! In update 0.4.12, we have fixed a few bugs and made some improvements to the quality of life.

Changes

  • Bjorn’s travel note about the Inquilines is temporarily disabled due to incorrect voice-over.
  • Crossbowman, similar to the archers, doesn’t take damage from Barbed anymore.
  • Set items in a reward now have a special icon that highlights an item.
  • Added animation for the transition to the results screen upon dying in battle.
  • Added character animation speed setting.

Bug fixes

  • In the “Armory” event, Bjorn no longer mistakenly receives gold.
  • Persival 's class card “Poisoned Blade" now has the correct type – Attack.
  • Fixed the absence of starting cards for the Knight class.
  • Fixed bug where the "Scourge of a Lycan" was saved to the deck.
  • Vile Imp’s buff "Who’s the Real One?" now works correctly.
  • Lycan’s "Unity with Nature" buff is no longer reset upon taking damage from periodic debuffs.
  • The "Last Resort" card’s value is now increased correctly.
  • Fixed bug in Knight's "Effective Guard" cards, in which the block from Guards wasn’t increased.
  • The "Start of the Battle" text no longer covers the enemies’ phrases in battle.
  • Fixed mechanics for some new achievements.
  • FPS setting now works correctly with vertical synchronization.
  • Fixed freezing when final bosses are killed by Bjorn.
  • Fixed freezing in the battle with Keeper of Greed.

Yours, Redboon team!
Join us on Discord for direct communication with the developers! https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

