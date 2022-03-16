Update № 52 (0.4.12)

Knock-knock! In update 0.4.12, we have fixed a few bugs and made some improvements to the quality of life.
Changes
- Bjorn’s travel note about the Inquilines is temporarily disabled due to incorrect voice-over.
- Crossbowman, similar to the archers, doesn’t take damage from Barbed anymore.
- Set items in a reward now have a special icon that highlights an item.
- Added animation for the transition to the results screen upon dying in battle.
- Added character animation speed setting.
Bug fixes
- In the “Armory” event, Bjorn no longer mistakenly receives gold.
- Persival 's class card “Poisoned Blade" now has the correct type – Attack.
- Fixed the absence of starting cards for the Knight class.
- Fixed bug where the "Scourge of a Lycan" was saved to the deck.
- Vile Imp’s buff "Who’s the Real One?" now works correctly.
- Lycan’s "Unity with Nature" buff is no longer reset upon taking damage from periodic debuffs.
- The "Last Resort" card’s value is now increased correctly.
- Fixed bug in Knight's "Effective Guard" cards, in which the block from Guards wasn’t increased.
- The "Start of the Battle" text no longer covers the enemies’ phrases in battle.
- Fixed mechanics for some new achievements.
- FPS setting now works correctly with vertical synchronization.
- Fixed freezing when final bosses are killed by Bjorn.
- Fixed freezing in the battle with Keeper of Greed.
Yours, Redboon team!
